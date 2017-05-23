Cannes cancels several events in light of Manchester attacks

Following the bombing on Monday night at the Manchester Arena, the Cannes Film Festival has taken its own precautions and called off several events.

The film festival will observe a moment of silence on Tuesday at 3 p.m. GMT for those lives lost in the Manchester attack.

Cannes has also called off a special fireworks display that was set to honour the 70th anniversary of the festival. The AFP is reporting that is no longer happening.

The festival released a statement regarding the events:

“The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night.

This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible – the artists, professionals and spectators – hold dear.

The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute’s silence this Tuesday 23 May at 3 p.m.,” the statement reads.

“I want to show our solidarity with the city of Manchester. We must show that we will not accept this and that life goes on. At 3 p.m., we will be at the top of the (Palais) steps to observe a minute of silence,” Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux said Tuesday morning.

The red-carpet premiere and reception for Cars 3 has also been called off out of respect for the victims of the attack.

This year’s festival has had amped-up security already. Following several terrorist attacks in France over the last few years, the event has heightened its own safety. On Saturday, there was an unknown object found in the Debussy Theatre ahead of a screening. The theatre was evacuated and the situation ultimately resolved before people were allowed back inside the building.

Take That have also acted in light of the attacks.