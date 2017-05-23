Nova Scotia Election 2017

May 23, 2017 8:27 am

Nova Scotia Election: Party leaders head to Halifax City Hall

By Staff The Canadian Press

Leaders from each of the major Nova Scotia political parties will head to Halifax City Hall on Monday

The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties take their campaigns to Halifax City Hall today, a week before voters head to the polls.

Each leader is scheduled to attend Halifax city council while keeping their campaign activities in the city as they make a final push before the vote on May 30.

The appearances come after Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie said Monday that the provincial election is a vote about the future of health care.

Baillie accused Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil of sticking his head in the sand while the province’s health system devolves into a state of “crisis.”

McNeil countered by saying a re-elected Liberal government would improve access to primary care by creating 70 collaborative care clinics, spending $25 million to hire doctors and specialists and expanding tuition relief for medical professionals.

Meanwhile, the New Democrats say health care has been their party’s top priority and only they are willing to make a $120-million investment to provide every Nova Scotian with access to primary care.

