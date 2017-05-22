Okanagan forecast

Monday, May 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Enjoy sun to start on Tuesday, however a change is on deck by Tuesday afternoon with increasing cloud and breezy conditions.

A cold front will sweep across Southern BC and bring the chance of showers and thundershowers starting late Tuesday and Wednesday. All areas will see this threat of active weather, however the northern and central valley regions will see a moderate to high chance of precipitation, while the southern regions will only see a low to moderate risk.

In its wake we will see clearing on Thursday. As another upper ridge builds in for the weekend, expect summer conditions to return by the end of the work week.

Watch out for high water levels.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 23 to 31C

~ Duane/Wesla