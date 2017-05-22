Sports
May 22, 2017 2:19 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 7:33 am

Regina Riot fall to Saskatoon Valkyries 20-17

By Ian Duffy and Thomas Piller Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Regina Riot and the Saskatoon Valkyries clashed on Sunday at historic Mosaic Stadium. Megan Robinson has highlights from the game.

The Saskatoon Valkyries stopped the Regina Riot from completing a rare home-and-home sweep with a 20-17 win on Sunday.

Regina was looking for a second consecutive victory over Saskatoon in the Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL).

The Riot jumped out to a 10-0 lead after running back Carmen Agar ran in one of two touchdowns at historic Mosaic Stadium.

But their provincial rivals were not going to roll over.

Saskatoon’s Samantha Matheson ran for a touchdown on an almost identical play.

It was perhaps the play of the night, as the Valkyries’ Carly Dyck kicked a 38-yard field goal to tie the game up at 10-10 before halftime.

With a last-second score, Saskatoon went on to win it 20-17.

Saskatoon takes on the Manitoba Fearless and Regina heads to Winnipeg for a bout with the Wolfpack next Sunday.

