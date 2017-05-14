Regina Riot blank Saskatoon Valkyries 16-0 on the road
The defending Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) champion, the Saskatoon Valkyries, fell to the Regina Riot 16-0 on Saturday.
In the second quarter, the Riot were up 3-0 when Aimee Kowalski handed off to Rachelle Smith, who ran it in, extending Regina’s lead to 10-0 at the half.
The Riot slowly made their way up the field in the third quarter before Mallory Starkey punched it through the Valkyries’ defence. However, with a fumble on the one-point conversion, Regina had to settle for just six points.
Saskatoon had some chances in the fourth quarter, including Cori Thorstad launching the ball to Nadia Doucoure, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard.
In the end, the Riot beat their provincial rival 16-0 at SMF Field.
Saskatoon will have a chance for redemption in a rematch on May 21 in Regina.
