Saskatoon Valkyries well represented on Team Canada

The Saskatoon Valkyries have plenty to brag about. They’ve won five WWCFL championships, including the 2016 national women’s football championship.

Now, eight members of the squad will have the opportunity of a lifetime to represent Canada at this summer’s third world women’s football championship.

Marci Halseth, who captained the silver medal winning team in 2013, said the novelty of wearing the Maple Leaf will never fade.

“That first day I put my Team Canada jersey on, it was an emotional day, it was an incredible experience, it was such an overwhelming awesome opportunity to represent your country,” Halseth said.

Julene Friesen said the chance to represent Canada is a dream come true.

“To be honest, it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Friesen said.

“Since I was a little girl, I had a dream of competing for Canada.”

Team Canada is looking to improve on its silver medal at the last world championship in 2013, when they lost to the United States.

The location and the host nation for the 2017 world championship has yet to be named.