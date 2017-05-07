Saskatoon Valkyries down Winnipeg Wolfpack 47-6
The Saskatoon Valkyries began defending their WWCFL title in convincing fashion, downing the Winnipeg Wolfpack 47-6.
Julene Friesen had touchdown runs of 31 and 63 yards and Samantha Matheson caught one pass for a touchdown and rushed for another to lead the Valkyries.
Quarterback Cori Thorstad threw for one touchdown and rushed for another.
Carly Dyck had a touchdown, was good on six-point after attempts and had three safeties – two on kickoffs and one from a punt.
Rebecka Clark had the lone touchdown for the Wolfpack.
The Valkyries are back in action on May 13 when they take on provincial arch-rivals Regina Riot at SMF Field. Game time is 7 p.m. CT.
