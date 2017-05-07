Sports
May 7, 2017 8:19 pm
Updated: May 7, 2017 8:33 pm

Saskatoon Valkyries down Winnipeg Wolfpack 47-6

By Reporter  Global News

Julene Friesen and Samantha Matheson each had two touchdowns as the Saskatoon Valkyries downed the Winnipeg Wolfpack 47-6.

The Saskatoon Valkyries began defending their WWCFL title in convincing fashion, downing the Winnipeg Wolfpack 47-6.

Julene Friesen had touchdown runs of 31 and 63 yards and Samantha Matheson caught one pass for a touchdown and rushed for another to lead the Valkyries.

Quarterback Cori Thorstad threw for one touchdown and rushed for another.

Carly Dyck had a touchdown, was good on six-point after attempts and had three safeties – two on kickoffs and one from a punt.

Rebecka Clark had the lone touchdown for the Wolfpack.

The Valkyries are back in action on May 13 when they take on provincial arch-rivals Regina Riot at SMF Field. Game time is 7 p.m. CT.

