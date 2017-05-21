Saskatoon Valkyries hope to return favour to Regina Riot

The Saskatoon Valkyries knew it was going to be a battle but when the Regina Riot became the first team to shut them out last weekend at SMF Field, nobody could believe it.

“It was pretty disappointing. They’re pretty tough out there. We thought we were ready but we came out slow. They’re a big team, we know they were big from previous years, but this year, this time they just got us,” Valkyries linebacker Beth Thomson said.

There were still some chances for Saskatoon. Running back Samantha Matherson got the ball 20 times and rushed over 100 yards, but was unable to get into the end zone.

“Their linebackers came up really hard and we weren’t really anticipating that. We focused a lot on the o-line coming up and blocking their d-line, which we did really well of, we just forgot that second line,” Matheson said.

The defending Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) champions will have a chance for redemption this weekend at Taylor Field. They’ll play the tail of a home-and-home against the Riot but this time, on Regina’s gridiron.

“This time around the rookies know what it feels like to lose, and now they know they don’t like it, so we’re going to work extra hard,” Matheson said.

Saskatoon will try to spoil Regina’s perfect record 2-0 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT.