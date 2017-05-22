Bad allergies? This year is worse than normal: experts

Coughing, sniffing and spluttering? It seems allergy season is upon us.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about springtime allergies in Canada

Pharmacists told Global News about 20 to 30 Montrealers have complained of allergies every single day so far this month.

If you’re battling springtime allergies, symptoms could include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Puffy or watery red eyes

Itchy eyes or nose

Dark circles under the eyes

Perpetual sneezing

Itching in your ears

So, how can you reduce the headache and keep the pollen at bay?

READ MORE: What doctors are warning parents about allergies and asthma in kids

For those looking for a quick fix, there’s a wide variety of allergy medication available at pharmacies across the island.

A nasal spray can also provide some immediate relief for a blocked nose.

READ MORE: Want to avoid allergies in your kids? Try turning off the dishwasher

Experts also recommend keeping windows closed and washing hair and clothes to remove pollen.

Drinking plenty of water and eating healthy can also help to keep your immune system up.

There are also prescription medications and allergy shots for those who have severe reactions.