Hiker receives minor injuries after surprising mother bear and cub near Squamish

Two hikers were surprised by a bear Sunday afternoon while hiking near Squamish.

The Conservation Officer Service says the unprovoked attack happened in the Merrill Park area. The hikers, a man and a woman, came upon a sow and her cub. Officers say the sow charged the couple as soon as she saw them and officials believe she was protecting her cub. The man received some scratches, not considered to be serious, but the woman was not hurt.

READ MORE: Black bear trapped in Squamish after couple attacked in their backyard

Conservation officers have set up traps in the area and access to the trails and Merrill Park have been temporarily closed until further notice.

Officials are reminding everyone that bears are out and active in the region.

READ MORE: Search is on in Squamish for black bear that attacked search and rescue dog