Toronto defeat Montreal in Eastern Regional blind hockey tournament

The Toronto Ice Owls and the Hiboux of Montreal went to head-to-head Sunday for the gold medal in the Canadian Blind Hockey Eastern Regional tournament.

The tournament took place over the weekend in Montreal and featured three teams: Hiboux of Montreal, Toronto Ice Owls and Vancouver Eclipse.

The Ice Owls came away with the gold after a 5-3 victory over the Hiboux.

“To be honest with you, the regionals, I didn’t expect it to be as competitive as it was,” Kelly Serbu, Toronto Ice Owls player, said.

There are a few unique features to blind ice hockey.

For one, the puck is larger and made of metal. Inside the puck are ball bearings that create noise, making it easier to hear for those with impaired vision.

Also, the nets are shorter and a player’s position depends on their level of blindness.

“We try and keep the sport the same so it’s easy for people to identify it when they’re watching it,” Gary Steeves, Canadian Blind Hockey President, said.

In addition, the game welcomes mixed-gender teams, meaning men and women play together.

“It’s non-contact so it’s good for everybody,” Steeves said. “A lot of our women players are our fastest players so it’s really exciting.”

For some, blind ice hockey is an opportunity to continue playing the sport they love.

“What blind hockey did for me was give me the chance to just keep living out the dream, keep living out the passion,” Mark DeMontis, Toronto Ice Owls player, said.

The goal is for the sport to grow internationally and become a Paralympic sport by 2026.