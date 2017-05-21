Montreal celebrates 60th anniversary of its world-renowned St-Viateur Bagel

In 1957, the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins in the NHL Stanley Cup finals.

That same year, hockey legend Maurice Rocket Richard scored his 500th NHL goal.

For Montreal, that chapter in its history was not just about pucks on the ice, but also bagels in the wood-fired oven.

Sixty years ago, Montreal’s world-famous St-Viateur Bagel was born.

Robert Morena, co-owner of St-Viateur Bagel, says that “the Montreal bagel is all about the process.”

His shop’s traditional Montreal bagels are “hand-rolled, boiled in honey water, and baked in wood-fired ovens.”

People from all corners of Montreal came to the bagel shop’s 60th anniversary block party on Sunday to watch the street performers, listen to music and, of course, wait in line to get free bagels.

Hila Benezra came all the way from Israel to get her fix of fresh bagels. Montreal bagels, she said, are truly “world famous.”

No matter where you’re from, the Montreal bagel will always be waiting for you.

Joe Morena, co-owner of St. Viateur Bagel, told Global News that his shop has “enough bagels prepared for anybody who comes.”

Sunday’s block party wasn’t just about celebrating 60 years in the bagel business it was also about giving back.

St. Viateur Bagel was hoping to raise $60,000 for the Foundation of Stars to support pediatric research.

Foundation of Stars has saved the lives of many children fighting life threatening diseases, including Daniela Liguori who now volunteers for the foundation.

“When I was 14, I was diagnosed with leukemia,” Liguori said.

She fought for her life, undergoing three years of intense treatment.

“It was a hard battle, but in the end, I’m a winner,” she said.

While some might think that bagels are only important at breakfast, if you look beyond the dough, you realize that they might play an even more important role in this city.