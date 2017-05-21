Man climbs over glass at Saskatchewan Rush playoff game

Security had to get involved at the Saskatchewan Rush playoff game on Saturday night when a man climbed over the boards and onto the field.

The culprit proceeded to show off for the crowd of over 14,000 before being physically removed by staff members at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre.

At the time, Saskatchewan was leading the Colorado Mammoth 11-10 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

“[Mammoth] didn’t have a timeout left, ‘cause they missed a challenge there and so it kind of gave them an opportunity to set something up for their six-on-five play but it did give our guys a bit of a rest,” Derek Keenan, Rush general manager and head coach, said to media.

“Crazy thing to happen. I’ve never seen that happen actually in a lacrosse game before, to be honest. I’ve seen it in football and baseball and that, but never in a lacrosse game, do you see a guy jump over the glass.”

The Rush held onto their lead to win Game 2 and sweep the National Lacrosse League (NLL) West Division final.

Saskatchewan will be defending their 2015 and 2016 Champion’s Cup titles against the Georgia Swarm starting on June 4 at Infinite Energy Arena.