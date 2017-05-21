Heartwarming photo shows dog refusing to leave owner after head injury

A dog really is a man’s best friend, at least in this case after one dog refused to leave his owner’s side after the man fell and injured himself.

Tony, a dog in Argentina, was pictured laying on top of his owner, Jesus Heuche, on May 13, after Heuche fell more than two metres from a tree.

Heuche had been pruning branches when he fell and cracked his skull on the pavement.

According to a Facebook post by Def Civil B. Blanca, a local government organization in Argentina, the 28-year-old man’s injuries were mild.

Heuche was taken to hospital where he is recovering.

However, during the entire incident, Tony was seen hugging his owner and refusing to leave his side, even after paramedics tried to take Heuche away.

Storyful even reported that Tony tried to ride inside the ambulance with Heuche.

Heuche adopted Tony four years ago.