Sea lion pulls young girl into water off Steveston Wharf in Richmond, B.C.

A girl was dragged into the water by a sea lion at a wharf in Richmond B.C.

A young girl was pulled into the water near Richmond, B.C. by a sea lion  Saturday in a dramatic scene which was captured on video.

A group of people are said to have been throwing bread crumbs off Steveston Wharf when they attracted the attention of the large sea lion.

The video, captured by Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara, shows the large marine mammal slowly circling the area before it suddenly lunges from the water, nipping at the girl’s shirt and pulling her into the water.​

 

“The sea lion actually attracted a lot of attention from the visitors there, including the young girl,” Fujiwara told the Vancouver Sun. “She and her family, I guess, they came, they started feeding the animal bread crumbs or whatever it was, and then I guess the animal got a little too comfortable.”

As screams erupt from the crowd, a family member immediately leaps into the water, grabs the child and takes her to safety.

The girl appears terrified but physically unharmed, and was immediately whisked away from the scene by an adult.

With files from Canadian Press

 

