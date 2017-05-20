Crime
May 20, 2017 7:34 pm

Toronto man who went missing in December found murdered in Kawartha Lakes

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Bayram Abolhassani-Larki was last seen in downtown Toronto on the night of Dec. 12, 2016.

Toronto Police / Twitter
A A

A 19-year-old Toronto man who went missing in December has been found dead in Kawartha Lakes, in what police have ruled a homicide.

Bayram Abolhassani-Larki’s corpse was found inside a vehicle in a field in the former Township of Ops at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, Kawartha Lakes Police said.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the victim’s identity, and led to the conclusion that he was murdered.

Abolhassani-Larki was last seen in the area of Front Street West and John Street in downtown Toronto on the night of December 12, 2016, according to a Toronto Police tweet from that night.

Police haven’t released any information about the suspect or possible motives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252, the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abolhassani-Larki
Bayram Abolhassani-Larki
Homicide
Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes homicide
Kawartha Lakes murder
Kawartha Lakes Police
missing man murdered
Murder
Toronto Homicide
Toronto man missing
Toronto man murdered
Toronto man murdered in Kawartha Lakes
Toronto Murder
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News