Toronto man who went missing in December found murdered in Kawartha Lakes

A 19-year-old Toronto man who went missing in December has been found dead in Kawartha Lakes, in what police have ruled a homicide.

Bayram Abolhassani-Larki’s corpse was found inside a vehicle in a field in the former Township of Ops at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, Kawartha Lakes Police said.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the victim’s identity, and led to the conclusion that he was murdered.

Abolhassani-Larki was last seen in the area of Front Street West and John Street in downtown Toronto on the night of December 12, 2016, according to a Toronto Police tweet from that night.

Police haven’t released any information about the suspect or possible motives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252, the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).