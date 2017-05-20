Toronto man who went missing in December found murdered in Kawartha Lakes
A 19-year-old Toronto man who went missing in December has been found dead in Kawartha Lakes, in what police have ruled a homicide.
Bayram Abolhassani-Larki’s corpse was found inside a vehicle in a field in the former Township of Ops at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, Kawartha Lakes Police said.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the victim’s identity, and led to the conclusion that he was murdered.
Abolhassani-Larki was last seen in the area of Front Street West and John Street in downtown Toronto on the night of December 12, 2016, according to a Toronto Police tweet from that night.
Police haven’t released any information about the suspect or possible motives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252, the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
