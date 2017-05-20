Pippa Middleton’s guests dressed to impress at her wedding in Englefield: Gallery

Spring weddings took place across England on Saturday, but only
Pippa Middleton’s guest list featured two likely future British kings along with several celebrities.
Along with her brother-in-law,
Prince William, and her nephew, Prince George, Middleton’s wedding guests included reality TV star Spencer Matthews, with his friend Donna Air, tennis legend Roger Federer with his wife Mirka, and Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew.
Other guests included the groom’s brother,
Prince Harry — without his girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle — along with Pippa’s sister Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Charlotte. George, 3, was a page boy, and Charlotte, 2, a bridesmaid.
There’s speculation that Harry may escort Markle to the private reception planned for Saturday afternoon, however, an official guest list has not been released.
Carole Middleton and her son James arrive for the wedding of her daughter Pippa and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Justin Tallis/Pool via AP
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
British TV presenter Donna Air (L) attends the wedding ceremony of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, U.K. Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge is to marry financier James Matthews.
EPA/STRINGER/POOL UK OUT
EPA/STRINGER/POOL UK OUT
Maria Borrallo, the nanny to Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrives for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England.
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
James Middleton and Prince William at the wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton at St. Mark’s Church, Englefield, U.K., on May 20, 2017.
Photo by REX/Shutterstock
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Photo by Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Photo by Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Photo by REX/Shutterstock
Photo by Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Photo by Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Photo by Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
— With files from the Associated Press
