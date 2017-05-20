Pippa Middleton’s guests dressed to impress at her wedding in Englefield: Gallery

Spring weddings took place across England on Saturday, but only Pippa Middleton’s guest list featured two likely future British kings along with several celebrities.

Along with her brother-in-law, Prince William, and her nephew, Prince George, Middleton’s wedding guests included reality TV star Spencer Matthews, with his friend Donna Air, tennis legend Roger Federer with his wife Mirka, and Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew.

Other guests included the groom’s brother, Prince Harry — without his girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle — along with Pippa’s sister Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Charlotte. George, 3, was a page boy, and Charlotte, 2, a bridesmaid.

There’s speculation that Harry may escort Markle to the private reception planned for Saturday afternoon, however, an official guest list has not been released.

