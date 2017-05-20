Crime
One man in hospital following shooting in southwest Calgary

Calgary police cordoned off an area in the 3200 block of Elbow Drive S.W. Saturday, after an early morning shooting in the area sent one man to hospital.

Calgary police are investigating after an early morning shooting sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the 32oo block of Elbow Drive S.W. around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation, and have yet to determine if the shooting was random or a targeted attack.
