One man in hospital following shooting in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after an early morning shooting sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the 32oo block of Elbow Drive S.W. around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation, and have yet to determine if the shooting was random or a targeted attack.