Singapore Airlines apologizes after forcing woman to dump 1.5 litres of breast milk

A California woman traveling home after her first work trip since returning from maternity leave was wrongly forced to dump 50 ounces (around 1.48 liters) of breast milk before she was allowed to board her Singapore Airlines flight, CBS reported.

Biotech executive Leigh Hunnicutt said she was told by flight attendants that she wouldn’t be able to bring the breast milk on board because she didn’t have her baby with her.

But Hunnicutt told CBS that the TSA website points out the following:

“Formula, breast milk, juice in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters are allowed in carry-on baggage and do not need to fit within a quart-sized bag. You do not need to travel with your child to bring breast milk.”

The new mom said she promptly filed a complaint with the airline, and got an “apologetic, sympathetic and understanding” response. Singapore Airlines issued a statement saying, “SIA policy does not prohibit the carriage of breast milk on our flights, and we are working with our teams to ensure that this miscommunication does not occur again.”

For her part, Hunnicutt says she isn’t angry with the airline, but simply wanted to share her story so that other moms don’t have to go through the same ordeal.