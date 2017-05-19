Canada
May 19, 2017 7:32 pm
Updated: May 19, 2017 7:37 pm

Suspected drowning in Sutherlands River, N.S.: RCMP

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP confirm they are on scene of a suspected drowning in Sutherlands River, N.S.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday indicating that a man had jumped into the water at Park Falls, a popular swimming location, but did not return to the surface.

The name and age of the man involved has not been released.

RCMP, the underwater recovery team, fire officials and EHS are currently on scene.

Police are asking the public not to attend the area.

—More to come.

