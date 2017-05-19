City postpones one-way detours in Calgary’s Beltline community

The City of Calgary’s controversial move of turning two Beltline streets into one-way roadways has been temporarily postponed.

With the reconstruction of 17 Avenue SW expected to last several years, the city was looking at making the tight roadways of 14 and 15 Avenues SW into one-way streets to deal with the congestion expected in the area. The change was set to take place following the Victoria Day long weekend, but is now scheduled to happen in June.

However, a number of residents have complained about the move, claiming there was little public engagement about what was being proposed.

In a media release the city said they’ve received a lot of feedback from residents and will take some time to review the detour design to ensure the area is safe no matter if a person is walking, biking or driving.