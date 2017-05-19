Traffic
May 19, 2017 6:47 pm

City postpones one-way detours in Calgary’s Beltline community

By Radio reporter  News Talk 770

Map from the City of Calgary transportation department shows the proposed detour route along 14 and 15 Avenue S.W.

City of Calgary Supplied Image
A A

The City of Calgary’s controversial move of turning two Beltline streets into one-way roadways has been temporarily postponed.

With the reconstruction of 17 Avenue SW expected to last several years, the city was looking at making the tight roadways of 14 and 15 Avenues SW into one-way streets to deal with the congestion expected in the area.  The change was set to take place following the Victoria Day long weekend, but is now scheduled to happen in June.

However, a number of residents have complained about the move, claiming there was little public engagement about what was being proposed.

In a media release the city said they’ve received a lot of feedback from residents and will take some time to review the detour design to ensure the area is safe no matter if a person is walking, biking or driving.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
17 Avenue Reconstruction
17th Avenue
Beltline detour
Beltline roads
Beltline.
Calgary City Hall
Calgary Traffic
Calgary transportation
city transportation
One-way Street
Road Construction

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News