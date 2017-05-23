Upkeep costing taxpayers $300,000 a year for Canada Post tower building

WINNIPEG — For nearly three years, the old Canada Post building on Graham Avenue has watched tenants pack up and move out.

All 11 floors have sat nearly empty for the last three years. But while the tenants continue packing up, the building continues to burn a hole through taxpayers’ pockets.

The City of Winnipeg said since it took over the building in 2010, no operating losses were incurred as there were major tenants occupying the building until 2014.

“After major tenants relocated in 2014/2015, the city saw annual net operating losses of approximately $330,000,” a spokesperson from the city said.

The nearly empty building is still functioning like it’s full with natural gas, hydro and water all still coursing through the veins of the building.

According to the City of Winnipeg, natural gas bills for the last three years have sat at roughly $50,000, hydro just under $149,000, and water just under $10,000.

Costs other than utilities that factor in the net loss of $330,000 include custodial costs, elevator and building systems maintenance, security, and administrative overhead allocation,” the city said in a statement to Global News.

City Councillor John Orlikow, who also chairs the property, planning and development committee said he’s personally not a big believer in keeping the building.

“We’re not developers. We’re not supposed to be developers. But we’re stuck with it now,” Orlikow said.

Developers at Shelter Canadian Properties Ltd. are currently assessing the building and the costs it will take to bring it back to life.

“During this year, we have worked with architects, engineers and designers to assess the current status of the building,” Arni Thorsteinson with Shelter Canadian Properties Ltd. said.

Thorsteinson said the building dates back some 70 years and clearly has some real work to be done.

“Substantial work has to be done to remove asbestos and redo the mechanical and electrical systems in the building,” Thorsteinson said.

His company does not have to have the recommendations and assessment done until September. When all of that is said and done, the earliest possible time period for renovations to be done will be somewhere in 2018.

However, the next step will be finding tenants that can move in to the building.

With the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters in the attached building, police have concerns about the potential tenants as the city has discussed turning the building into apartments.

“It causes them a lot of security concerns if you don’t know who is coming and going,” Orlikow said.