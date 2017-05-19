Meewasin Valley Authority names interim CEO

Just 6 days after parting ways with CEO Lloyd Isaak, the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) has appointed an interim CEO.

Doug Porteous served as manager of community development with the MVA before Thursday’s appointment.

He previously taught in Saskatoon for 30 years, 23 as a principal.

Porteous also represented Meewasin in the association of Saskatchewan urban parks and conservations agencies.

His appointment follows significant budget cuts that are expected to leave the MVA with a shortfall of over $400,000.

“Our plan is to re-engage, hear your thoughts as to the value of what we have and how we can conserve it for now and for future generations,” Porteous said.

According to the MVA’s board of directors, Porteous will serve as interim CEO for at least 6 months.