Canada
May 12, 2017 9:06 pm
Updated: May 13, 2017 4:38 pm

Meewasin Valley Authority parting ways with CEO

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Meewasin Valley Authority have decided to part ways with CEO Lloyd Isaak. Jacqueline Wilson reports.

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) board of directors has made the decision to fire CEO Lloyd Isaak, effective Monday, May 15.

A statement released Friday from acting chair Colin Tennent said the MVA needs “to find ways to operate more efficiently, and seek out opportunities that will enable the organization to operate with less reliance on external funding, and this requires a new direction in management.”

“We thank Lloyd for his commitment and years of service to Meewasin, our management and staff for their excellent work during this period of change, and our large contingent of donors that continue to support Meewasin.”

The MVA is grappling with the most difficult provincial budget in its 38-year history, losing over $400,000.

In light of budget cuts, the MVA has also announced the closure of three different access point along the South Saskatchewan River and reduced hours at the Beaver Creek Conservation Area.

“Our goal is to ensure we can continue to undertake programs, services and initiatives that will achieve this mandate as much as possible within the resources we now have available,” Tennent’s statement said.

Last year, the MVA was forced to close the Interpretative Centre due to funding cuts as well.

The board will be appointing an interim CEO until the position can be filled permanently.

