Half of structures at Toronto Island Park at risk due to flooding: Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory took a tour of the flood ravaged Toronto Islands on Friday and said it could be well into the summer before water levels begin to subside and visitors allowed back to the popular destination.

“They’re pumping a lot of water, 500,000 litres every hour being pumped out to make sure it doesn’t get worse,” Tory told reporters.

“The residents are safe and we want to keep it that way. We have plans to make sure they stay safe.”

City officials say 40 per cent of the Toronto Island Park is under water and more than 52 per cent of the structures are at risk.

Lake Ontario and watershed levels remain high following a recent spate of wet weather and is expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

Conservation authorities and city staff are monitoring the conditions but the public should expect restrictions to the Island Park well into the summer.

Ferry service is currently limited to residents on the island and city staff.

All three island beaches are under water and are closed until further notice. This includes Hanlan’s Point, Gibraltar Point and Centre Island beaches.

All permits at Toronto Island Park up to and including June 30 are cancelled due to flooding.

Centreville, which is normally a top attraction during the Victoria Day weekend, also remains closed until at least June 30.