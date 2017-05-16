Canada
May 16, 2017
Updated: May 16, 2017 8:07 am

Toronto Island Park closed until further notice due to rising water levels

Toronto Island Park will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to rising water levels.

City officials said Lake Ontario and watershed levels remain high following a recent spat of wet weather and that it could take weeks for the water to subside.

Conservation authorities and city staff are monitoring the conditions but the public should expect restrictions to the Island Park to continue into the summer. Officials did not offer a timeline when the park will reopen.

All three island beaches are also under water and are closed until further notice. This includes Hanlan’s Point, Gibraltar Point and Centre Island beaches.

Meanwhile, all permits at Toronto Island Park up to and including June 30 are cancelled due to flooding.

Centreville is closed and will remain so until at least June 30.

