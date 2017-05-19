Lifestyle
What’s open and closed Victoria Day weekend

If you find yourself staying put in Winnipeg this long weekend, there are some closures to be aware of on Victoria Day.

All civic offices will be closed on Monday, as will all leisure centres, cemetery offices, libraries, animal services and parking offices.

All city pools will also be closed except for the Pan Am Pool (open 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (open 2-6 p.m.)

Most malls will be operating on Sunday hours Victoria day. Kildonan Place, Polo Park and St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., while Grant Park will be open from noon-5 p.m. Portage Place will be closed.

If your garbage and recycling normally gets picked up on Monday, that will still go ahead as usual. Brady Landfill will also be open normal hours.

If you ride the bus, Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day.

City golf courses will be open as usual on Monday, as will the Manitoba Museum and Canadian Museum for Human Rights (from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

