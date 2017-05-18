Crime
May 18, 2017 4:39 pm

Human remains found in burned holiday trailer in northwestern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP are investigating after human remains were found.

Mounties are investigating after human remains were found in a burned holiday trailer in northwestern Alberta.

Peace Regional RCMP says the remains were found Wednesday on Reno Road, about 40 kilometres southeast of Peace River.

Members from the RCMP’s major crimes unit and provincial fire investigators also are involved in the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.

RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious in the area between Monday and Wednesday.

