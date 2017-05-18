Crime Stoppers appeal for information about missing Abbotsford couple

In a mysterious disappearance, an Abbotsford couple vanishes without a trace.

Rosalie Jean Allan known as Rose was reported missing by a friend in December of 2013. Investigators soon realized that Rose’s boyfriend Jonathan Wood was also missing.

It’s been a particularly difficult case for investigators in Abbotsford who say they’ve had very little information and few leads.

Police and Crime Stoppers need your help. Do you have any information that could help crack the case?

The couple, described as being in an “on again, off again relationship” had been living together on Glenmore Rd in North Abbotsford in late October 2013.

Previously the couple were known to frequent an area of downtown Abbotsford known as Five Corners as well as the Salvation Army on Gladys Ave.

Rose, known by many as a vibrant person, loved animals and made friends easily. Her family says they love and miss her. Despite her transient lifestyle she managed to keep in touch with her parents. Her father says his daughter was in good spirits when she went missing. Her parents and Jonathan’s parents are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

At the time of her disappearance Rose was 46 years old. She is 5′ 4″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jonathan’s 6’2”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has an outstanding theft warrant but police say it’s not a serious matter.

Police say it’s highly unlikely for them to simply disappear. Can you help solve this mystery?

If you know anything call police…or if you’d like to remain anonymous visit bccrimestoppers.com or call 1 888 222- 8477.