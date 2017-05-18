Ontario Medical Association agrees to binding arbitration with province

TORONTO – Ontario’s doctors have reached a tentative agreement with the government to secure binding arbitration – a sticking point for them in a long dispute with the province.

The doctors have been without a physician services agreement for three years, and just recently re-started negotiations with the government.

A spokesman for the health minister says a deal has been reached on binding arbitration and a statement will be released later.

The Ontario Medical Association says it means the two sides will negotiate future physician services agreements and if they can’t reach a deal they will go to mediation, then binding arbitration to impose terms of an agreement.

OMA members are set to vote on it on June 17.

The Liberal government angered doctors in 2015 by imposing fee cuts for some services, and had previously threatened to act on its own again if it couldn’t reach an agreement with the OMA.