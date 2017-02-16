Health
February 16, 2017 5:46 pm

Ontario to resume negotiations with doctors, discuss interest arbitration

By Staff The Canadian Press
File / Getty Images
A A

TORONTO – Premier Kathleen Wynne says negotiations will soon restart with the province’s doctors, who have been without a physician services agreement for three years.

Amid a lengthy and messy dispute, the Ontario Medical Association has said doctors wouldn’t return to the table unless the government introduced binding arbitration.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins has said the government would be willing to discuss binding arbitration, but wouldn’t accept it as a pre-condition to negotiations.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ontario health minister concerned about system’s sustainability

Wynne says today that Ontario is “committed to the principle of interest arbitration” and the first order of business when talks resume will be to negotiate an interest arbitration process.

Wynne also says the government will not make any unilateral cuts to physician compensation while discussions are taking place.

The news follows word from the OMA that it had established a new negotiating committee, 10 days after its executive committee resigned after a vote of non-confidence at an OMA meeting.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dr. Eric Hoskins
Eric Hoskins
Kathleen Wynne
OMA
Ontario Doctor Contracts
Ontario Doctors
Ontario Health Minister
Ontario Medical Association

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News