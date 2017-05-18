Naramata residents can once again safely consume tap water

After being under a boil-water notice for ten days, residents using the Naramata Water System can now safely consume their tap water.

The boil-water notice was put in place in May 8, after mud and sediment washed into the system from flood waters in the region. The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) rescinded the notice Thursday.

The RDOS is continuing to monitor water quality and warns that with more spring-runoff heading into Okanagan Lake, there may be other notices put in place if the water source becomes unsafe for consumption again.