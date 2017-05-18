Canada
May 18, 2017 12:17 pm

Lower Sackville man seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle collision near Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File: An RCMP cruiser is pictured in this file photo.

File / Global News
A A

A 20-year-old man from Lower Sackville  has been seriously injured after a single vehicle motorcycle collision.

RCMP say they responded to the incident at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Waverley Road in Waverley, N.S.

Police say the man was on the motorcycle by himself when he lost control, drove off the roadway and hit a tree.

READ MORE: Motorcycle accidents three times the annual average, says N.S. doctor

The 20-year-old was transported to the QEII with serious injuries. His condition is not known as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

A RCMP traffic analyst was on scene to examine the incident. The road was temporarily closed but later reopened.

The investigation is ongoing into the cause and circumstances of the collision.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Motorcycle Collision
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Single Vehicle Motorcycle Collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News