Lower Sackville man seriously injured in single vehicle motorcycle collision near Halifax
A 20-year-old man from Lower Sackville has been seriously injured after a single vehicle motorcycle collision.
RCMP say they responded to the incident at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Waverley Road in Waverley, N.S.
Police say the man was on the motorcycle by himself when he lost control, drove off the roadway and hit a tree.
The 20-year-old was transported to the QEII with serious injuries. His condition is not known as of 1 p.m. Thursday.
A RCMP traffic analyst was on scene to examine the incident. The road was temporarily closed but later reopened.
The investigation is ongoing into the cause and circumstances of the collision.
