SIU investigating crash involving Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving a Peel Regional Police cruiser that sent one woman to hospital Wednesday night.

Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Jason Gennaro told Global News the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Main St. N. and Vodden St. E. in Brampton.

Gennaro said a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Details about the crash were not immediately released.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.