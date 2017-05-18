SIU investigating crash involving Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton
A A
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving a Peel Regional Police cruiser that sent one woman to hospital Wednesday night.
Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Jason Gennaro told Global News the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Main St. N. and Vodden St. E. in Brampton.
Gennaro said a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Details about the crash were not immediately released.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.