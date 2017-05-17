Family of child who died in Alberta kinship care says police haven’t spoken to them

The grandfather of a young girl who died under suspicious circumstances in government care in 2014 says police have yet to ask the family about it.

He says the family is devastated by the girl’s death and wants answers.

He and other families were in the Alberta Legislature gallery as opposition Progressive Conservative members demanded a public inquiry into the death of the girl, named Serenity.

Serenity was in kinship care more than two years ago when she was taken to hospital with signs of physical and sexual abuse, and died of massive brain trauma.

Since then there has been confusion, delays and secrecy surrounding her autopsy and police investigation.

Premier Rachel Notley told the house that while Serenity’s case is heart-rending, they must let the police investigation take its course.