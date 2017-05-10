Politics
May 10, 2017 7:51 pm

Alberta cabinet minister cites limitations in child care death probe

By Staff The Canadian Press

A four-year old girl named Serenity was living in the home as a ward of the government when she died in 2014.

File photo
A A

Alberta’s children’s services minister, facing demands she break up a family under investigation in a child’s death, says she doesn’t have blanket power to take children away from their biological parents.

Danielle Larivee says judges, not politicians, make that call and they won’t do so without direct evidence.

Story continues below

Larivee has been under fire from political opponents after it was revealed this week that caregivers at the centre of the horrific death of a four-year-old girl in kinship care still have custody of their natural children.

READ MORE: Alberta faces renewed questions on safety of kids in government care

Opposition members say those kids need to be removed from the home for their safety.

But Larivee says the kids are not being harmed and are being assessed by social workers.

READ MORE: Mother of 4-year-old Alberta girl who died in kinship care speaks out: ‘They completely ignored me’

Larivee would only say the checks are “intermittent” and declined to give further information on safeguards, citing privacy laws.
Report an error
Alberta children in care
Alberta Children's Services
Alberta Government
Alberta politics
child's death
Children in Care
Danielle Larivee
Kinship Care
Serenity
social workers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News