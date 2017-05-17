Campers caught in winter wonderland west of Calgary on Wednesday

The MacLeod family spent most of the day Wednesday inside their motorhome, after waking up in a campsite covered in snow.

“We’ve been doing some cooking, my wife has a hot pot with some ribs, playing cards,” John MacLeod said, describing ways his family filled their time.

MacLeod and his wife arrived Monday from Abbotsford, easily snagging a campsite at McLean Creek Campground, near Bragg Creek.

By Wednesday, MacLeod was forced to make the best of harsh camping conditions.

“A bit of a shock — but we heard that rumour if you don’t like the weather in Calgary and area, just wait five minutes and it will change — and it did that,” MacLeod laughed.

“It was beautiful here the first two days. We woke up this morning and it was a bit of a shock.”

Tuesday into early Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall for Kananaskis and Canmore areas.

Despite the weather, Campers Village store is busy with campers stocking up on last minute essentials before heading out for the weekend.

“A lot of people are buying ponchos, hand warmers, body warmers, thermoses for their coffee and hot chocolate,” said David Thalheimer, with Campers Village.

The weather is expected to improve in time for the May long weekend, and people like MacLeod are patiently waiting for the scenery to change for the better.

In the meantime, he’s enjoying his favorite part about camping.

“It’s just the fresh air — the silence is beautiful,” MacLeod said.

“Just being out and not listening to the phone ringing or the door knocking.”

You can check for available campsites at http://www.albertaparks.ca.