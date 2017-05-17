Abused cat found in Red Deer garbage can enjoying life since being rescued

One year ago, a Red Deer resident was taking out the trash when she found a backpack in her garbage can. Inside was a cat that had been seriously abused and left to die.

Since then, the cat has been named Hiro and has undergone numerous surgeries for injuries, including a broken hip and brain damage, while on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, Alberta Animal Services celebrated the one-year anniversary of Hiro’s rescue with a post and video on their Facebook page.

“Hiro’s case was one of the most devastating animal abuse cases Alberta Animal Services has seen,” the post reads. “Together we got Hiro through hell and back. He spent 50 days in our care and against all odds he survived his injuries.

“We once again want to thank the amazing veterinary and nursing team at Dog & Cat Hospital Ltd., all of the donors and supporters of Hiro and of course his adopted parents who have given Hiro the best life possible. We couldn’t be Happier for Hiro!”

A “SuperHiro” rescue party is in the works to celebrate the little cat’s miraculous recovery.

It is scheduled to take place on June 17 in Red Deer.

