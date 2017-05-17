Portion of Pembina Highway to be shut down in both direction for 3 days

Drivers heading down Pembina Highway over the May long weekend, may want to completely avoid the area.

The city is closing northbound and southbound Pembina Highway between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street for three days starting Friday evening.

The route will be closed until Tuesday, May 23 at 4 a.m. The city will be working on construction of the bus rapid transit system and Pembina widening.

Construction will take place around-the-clock during the closure.

Transit and emergency vehicles will still be able to use the closed route.

Pedestrian access will be maintained by a shuttle service, with two pick-up and drop-off points located:

North of the underpass on the east side of Pembina Highway opposite Harrow Street.

South of the underpass on the east side at the Jubilee Avenue yield onto Pembina Highway.

The city said drivers should allow additional time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes such as Osborne Street, Waverley Street or Kenaston Boulevard.