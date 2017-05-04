City announces next step on rapid transit for Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The city has officially launched a study that will determine the next steps for expanding Winnipeg’s bus rapid transit system.

The Eastern Corridor study will attempt to determine the best route to connect downtown and eastern Winnipeg.

A key part of the study will look at the best way to cross the river in conjunction with the future of the aging Louise bridge.

Public consultations will begin on May 15.

Infrastructure committee chair Marty Morantz said the study is expected to be completed by spring, 2018.

The study of the eastern corridor has to be completed before the southeastern and northeastern corridors are built. However Morantz said there is no guarantee the eastern corridor will be the first one to be built following the study.

Mayor Brian Bowman has said all six legs of rapid transit will be built by 2030.

The southwest corridor to Investors Group Field is still under construction.