Michael Moore reveals Donald Trump documentary titled ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Michael Moore was one of the few celebrity liberals to correctly predict that Donald Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office after the 2016 presidential race, and now the documentary-making firebrand is setting his sights on the former Celebrity Apprentice star as the subject of his next documentary.

This new film is a sequel of sorts to his 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11, which focused on the George W. Bush administration in the period following 9/11 — and received a 20-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the coveted Palmes D’Or.

As reported by Variety, Moore is reuniting with producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein for Fahrenheit 11/9, transposing the numbers to election day 2016 for the new film.

Announcing the film on Tuesday, Moore revealed he’s been working on the documentary under a cloak of secrecy, with the aim of eliminating Trump’s “teflon” shield — and, ultimately, removing Trump from the White House.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” Moore said in a statement. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

In a statement, the Weinsteins added: “There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience. When we had the opportunity to work with him on Fahrenheit 9/11, we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message. The movie broke all records then, and we plan to do so again. This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution.”

Moore released Michael Moore in Trumpland, based on a one-man show of his, on October 18, 2016. Moore premiered that film just days after shooting it. He released it in theatres and on various other platforms, all the while warning liberals that Trump was going to win the election.

—With files from The Associated Press