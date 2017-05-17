RompHim is the men’s romper that’s hoping to dominate summer fashion trends

In recent seasons, we’ve seen men adopting fashion items normally reserved for women, including Capri pants (man-pris), sandals (man-dals) and leggings (meggings). But there’s a new gendered item of clothing that’s hoping to change the face of men’s fashion this summer. It’s a romper for men, hilariously dubbed the RompHim.

It may sound ludicrous, but if the company’s Kickstarter campaign is any indication of its potential popularity — it has generated over US$140,000 so far — the RompHim may be coming to a patio or beach near you this summer.

According to the site, the RompHim is a “super-garment” that’s set to become men’s “favourite summer outfit,” ideal for concerts, beaches, bar patios and leisurely strolls. The adult onesie comes in a variety of prints and patterns, including seersucker, chambray and a special edition “Fourth of July” version that blends stripes with a star-printed pocket and collar, and boasts conveniences like a zippered back pocket and adjustable waist.

Most notably, it also features a zippered fly for easier bathroom access. In an interview with GQ, Daniel Webster Clark, one of four company co-founders and a soon-to-be grad from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, described the zippered fly as a coup.

“The thing that comes up for women is, well, ‘I hate wearing it in any kind of public setting where I’m going to have to use the restroom because I basically have to take it all the way off and it gets quite awkward,'” he said. “But what we found was for guys, we could work around that problem with a zipper fly. And that solved the vast majority of public restroom issues.”

They may have solved a problem that has plagued women since the romper first made its appearance on the fashion scene in the 1970s, but the picture Twitter users have been painting indicates that the summer shores and streets will be decidedly RompHim-free.

If I see a dude wearing a #RompHim pic.twitter.com/NmcyeUKSbH — JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) May 16, 2017

"Aye! Aye! Red #Romphim let me talk to you for a second…." Me: pic.twitter.com/ue4VJhbyhL — Trill deGrasse Tyson (@Willie_Dutch) May 16, 2017

please please please let this just be viral marketing for ROMPHIM, williamsburg's hot new boy band pic.twitter.com/CiRVaSvbaM — Kate DeBolt (@kate_debolt) May 15, 2017

When your masculinity is so fragile you call it a "RompHim" to negotiate your internal sexist beliefs that anything feminine is inferior. pic.twitter.com/EK76ooNRmx — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) May 15, 2017

Fun Fact! If you wear a RompHim in public, it automatically updates your FB relationship status to "Single" #romphim pic.twitter.com/xDXmXJZtSV — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 15, 2017

Forms of Birth Control:

1/ The Pill

2/ Condoms

3/ A man wearing a #RompHim & Crocs — c00per (@c00per___) May 15, 2017