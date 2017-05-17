Canada
May 17, 2017 11:31 am

Four vehicles crash on 2nd Avenue North

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Transit bus, three other vehicles involved in crash on 2nd Avenue North.

Jacqueline Wilson / Global News
At least four vehicles have crashed in Saskatoon.

The crash happened Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m. CT in the 600-block of 2nd Avenue North by the SGI building.

A Saskatoon Transit bus, a taxi and two cars were involved in the collision.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the southbound lanes on 2nd Avenue North and Saskatoon police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

