Donald Trump said reporters leaking classified information should be jailed: report

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told former FBI director James Comey that members of the press who leak classified information should be imprisoned.

The New York Times report, also confirmed by the Associated Press, has emerged amid controversy that Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials.

Trump also allegedly asked Comey to stop investigating ties between his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia — before Trump fired Comey.

The details of Trump’s conversation with Comey come from a series of memos allegedly written by the former FBI director after a meeting with the president in February, following the resignation of Flynn.

The White House has denied the reports.

The embattled president has a love-hate history when it comes to leaks. On the campaign trail, he celebrated them, proclaiming, “I love Wikileaks.” He encouraged leaks of his rival Hillary Clinton’s confidential emails and even suggested that China try to find more.

However, since he came to power Trump has changed his tune, calling leaks “un-American.”

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

“We’re going to find the leakers. They’re going to pay a big price for leaking,” Trump told members of the U.S. House of Representatives in February.

As for Trump’s own leak of information to Russia, the White House has worked to downplay the severity of the information shared. On Tuesday, Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said it was “wholly appropriate” considering the joint efforts to combat global terrorism.

Trump has defended sharing information regarding aviation security and ISIS with Russian officials at the White House on May 10, saying he had the “absolute right” to do so.

There is a rising chorus of demands for an investigation into Trump’s meeting with Russian officials. And on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin wandered into the fray, offering to provide proof that Trump did not disclose any secrets during the meeting.