Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, May 17

Ontario’s Auditor General raises concerns over Liberal government’s hydro ads

Yet again, the hydro file is in the news: MPP Todd Smith, PC Ontario Energy Critic, talks about a letter he sent to Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk about government advertising around hydro.

Vincent Geloso, Associate researcher at the Montreal Economic Institute, discusses adaptation to climate change by reducing air condition in Toronto.



Wednesday Political Panel

Today’s panel focused on:

1. Trump reportedly asked Comey to drop Flynn inquiry: Can this administration survive these issues or is impeachment becoming inevitable?

2. More Senate follies: but is there hope for change?

3. Rona Ambrose steps down: Reflections on her tenure.

Anne Lagace Dowson, Journalist and Pundit

Journalist and Pundit Joe Oliver , Former Minister of Finance and Minister of Natural Resources

, Former Minister of Finance and Minister of Natural Resources Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group



