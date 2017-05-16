Senator says Tories ousted him from caucus over dinner plans with Justin Trudeau

A Nova Scotia senator has been kicked out of the Conservative caucus over his decision to attend dinner tonight with the prime minister.

Justin Trudeau is having dinner with senators who have sponsored government legislation in the Senate, including Sen. Stephen Greene, whose bill was to enact a taxation agreement with Taiwan and Israel.

READ MORE: John Wallace only senator keeping pledge to leave Senate after 8 years

Greene says his now-former Tory colleagues presented him with an ultimatum during today’s caucus meeting, prompting him to quit caucus.

In a statement, Greene calls the situation “beyond silly,” asking why Conservative senators wouldn’t want him to hear Trudeau’s plans for the Senate.

Instead, Greene says he now plans to sit as an independent Reform senator.

Greene was appointed by former prime minister Stephen Harper. He previously was chief of staff to Preston Manning, and is currently the Nova Scotia chair for Maxime Bernier’s leadership campaign.