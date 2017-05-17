Tug boat sinks on Shuswap Lake; Interior Health cautions water users

Interior Health is advising residents along the western arm of Shuswap Lake to be cautious and check their water for any signs of diesel fuel (either a sheen on the water surface or any smell) after receiving a report that a logging tug boat containing approximately 4,000 litres of diesel sank on Sunday afternoon.

The tug sank near Cape Horn which is North West of the Cinnemousun Narrows on the main arm of Shuswap Lake.

Evidence of a small amount of fuel is now visible on the surface of the lake in the area where the tug sank.





Crews are currently on scene with divers working to contain and remove the tug before any further fuel can spill.

Any residents in the area should avoid using the water if it smells or tastes like fuel or if there is fuel visible in the water.

This means no drinking, showering/bathing or brushing teeth if a fuel odour is detected.

Diesel fuel can pose a health risk following ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption.

This advisory is a precautionary measure to ensure individuals in the area are aware of the potential risk given this incident.

Interior Health has contacted community water supply systems along the lake within 10 kilometres of the spill.

Interior Health will remain in contact with the Coast Guard, Ministry of Environment and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District regarding this advisory.