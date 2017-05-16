Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Showers will ease Tuesday night, and we will gradually warm up and dry up starting Wednesday.

Average weather is on deck Wednesday and Thursday. Expect sun and cloud with just a minimal chance of showers.

Signs point to a weak disturbance to move through Friday night with the chance of showers before a pleasant May Long weekend ahead.

Long range forecast points to a summer-like trend and above seasonal temps next week when an upper ridge builds into the province.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 14 to 21C

~ Duane/Wesla