Winnipeg Goldeyes finalize opening night roster releasing Duke von Schamann

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes made three moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline to get down to the 23 man limit.

Returning starting pitcher Duke von Schamann was the only player cut outright.

Von Schamann, 25, has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent. In his first season with the Goldeyes, von Schamann had an 8-7 record in 22 appearances. He made 20 starts and had a 4.87 earned run average.

To get down to 23 players the Goldeyes also placed right handed pitcher Cameron McVey on the disabled list and placed righty Daniel Minor on the inactive list.

The Goldeyes will start the season on Thursday with 11 pitchers and 12 position players on their 23 man roster.

The Fish close out their exhibition schedule later on Tuesday against the Wichita Wingnuts.

Winnipeg Goldeyes Opening Night Roster

OF Reggie Abercrombie

OF Devan Ahart

1B David Bergin

IF Thomas Bess

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

RHP Ryan Chaffee

3B Wes Darvill

LHP Zack Dodson

RHP Joel Effertz

2B Casio Grider

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Kenny Mathews

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Zach Nuding

RHP Mikey O’Brien

1B Shawn Pleffner

LHP Joeanthony Rivera

OF David Rohm

OF Josh Romanski

SS Andrew Sohn

C Alixon Suarez

C Conor Sullivan