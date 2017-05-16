Winnipeg Goldeyes finalize opening night roster releasing Duke von Schamann
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes made three moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline to get down to the 23 man limit.
Returning starting pitcher Duke von Schamann was the only player cut outright.
Von Schamann, 25, has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent. In his first season with the Goldeyes, von Schamann had an 8-7 record in 22 appearances. He made 20 starts and had a 4.87 earned run average.
RELATED: ‘Tough decisions’ await as Winnipeg Goldeyes open spring training
To get down to 23 players the Goldeyes also placed right handed pitcher Cameron McVey on the disabled list and placed righty Daniel Minor on the inactive list.
The Goldeyes will start the season on Thursday with 11 pitchers and 12 position players on their 23 man roster.
The Fish close out their exhibition schedule later on Tuesday against the Wichita Wingnuts.
RELATED: For Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher it’s not rude to call him ‘The Big Nude’
Winnipeg Goldeyes Opening Night Roster
OF Reggie Abercrombie
OF Devan Ahart
1B David Bergin
IF Thomas Bess
RHP Victor Capellan
RHP Edwin Carl
RHP Ryan Chaffee
3B Wes Darvill
LHP Zack Dodson
RHP Joel Effertz
2B Casio Grider
LHP Mitchell Lambson
LHP Kenny Mathews
LHP Kevin McGovern
RHP Zach Nuding
RHP Mikey O’Brien
1B Shawn Pleffner
LHP Joeanthony Rivera
OF David Rohm
OF Josh Romanski
SS Andrew Sohn
C Alixon Suarez
C Conor Sullivan
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.