150 jobs lost as northern Manitoba mine announces fall closure

Operations at the nickel mine in Thompson, Man. are being suspended.

On October 1, the Birchtree mine will halt operations leading to the loss of between 150 and 200 jobs.

“A guy like me don’t sleep well after news like that,” Les Ellsworth, President of USW Local 6166 said from Thompson. “It was very heavy.”

Vale Canada said in a statement weak nickel prices are the primary factor.

In 2011 nickel prices hovered around $30,000 per tonne, they’ve since fallen below $10,000.